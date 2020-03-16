Photos: CU Boulder Campus Nearly Empty Due to COVID-19

University of Colorado Boulder freshman Avery Smith carries belonging from her dorm room to the trash on campus on Monday, March 16, in Boulder. Smith is not planning on returning to campus until next semester. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
A lone University of Colorado Boulder student walks through the Center for Community Dining Facility during lunch on campus on March 16 in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Wardenburg Health Center staff member Bella York, left, helps a student check into the health center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on March 16. (Jeremy Papasso / Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder freshman Avery Smith cleans out her dorm room at Ferrand Hall on March 16 in Boulder. Smith is not planning on coming back to campus until next semester. (Jeremy Papasso / Staff Photographer)
A sign on the door of the Norlin Library restricting access is seen at the University of Colorado Boulder on Monday, March 16. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
A lone University of Colorado student walks through the Norlin Quad during lunchtime on the University of Colorado Boulder on March 16. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder freshman Emily Rockwell carries belongings to a car while cleaning out her dorm room Monday in Boulder. Chancellor Phil Distefano asked students living in residence halls to move home if possible. (Jeremy Papaso / Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder sophomore Tyer Judd, right, has lunch with his girlfriend Riley Scott inside the nearly empty University Memorial Center on the campus on Monday in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso / Staff Photographer)
The “Sick Entrance” at the Wardenburg Health Center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Monday, March 16. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)