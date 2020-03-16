Sex offender accused of groping child at Boulder rec center set for trial

A convicted sex offender accused of groping a girl at a Boulder recreation center in January is set for trial this summer.

Brandt Owen Deboard, 41, pleaded not guilty on Friday to one count of sexual assault on a child with a habitual offender sentence enhancer, according to online court records.

Deboard, who remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on $50,000 bond, is now set for a five-day trial starting Aug. 3. He also has a motions hearing set for June 3.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the North Boulder Rec Center, 3170 Broadway, on Jan. 3 after parents said Deboard groped their 7-year-old daughter.

The girl’s mom said they were in a hot tub at the recreation center when Deboard also got in. The girl was reportedly playing with a fish toy, and witnesses said Deboard moved the toy away from her and then groped her when she tried to swim to it.

The girl told police Deboard pinched her twice on her rear hard enough to cause her pain, according to the affidavit.

Deboard was stopped by officers trying to leave the recreation center after witnesses identified him as the suspect. Deboard told police he was a sovereign citizen, and asked officers about their citizenship before denying having touched the girl.

According to court records, Deboard pleaded guilty in Boulder County to attempted sexual assault on a child in 2010, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison and must register as a sex offender.