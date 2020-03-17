Shuttered Estes Park restaurant The Otherside files for bankruptcy

ESTES PARK — The Otherside Restaurant, a popular Estes Park restaurant that closed suddenly in late 2019, is seeking Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

The petition was filed last week by parent company Cadeso LLC in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver.

The Otherside lists assets of $25,716 and liabilities of $740,099.70, court records show.

The filing lists a series of other legal actions taken against Cadeso, including a pending suit brought by food distributor US Foods Inc. and a roughly $14,000 tax lien from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC