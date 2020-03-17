GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Urban-gro seeks listing on Canadian stock exchange

News
Business

Urban-gro seeks listing on Canadian stock exchange

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

LAFAYETTE  — Urban-gro Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO), a Lafayette-based developer of cannabis grow facilities, has applied for its shares to be traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The application comes roughly six month after the company began offering shares over the counter.

“We are excited to announce this significant milestone in support of the company’s goal of cross-trading on the CSE,” Urban-gro CEO Bradley Nattrass said in a prepared statement. “We believe the potential trading of our common shares on the CSE will increase liquidity for our shareholders and provide access to a larger market of prospective investors in addition to those we have on the OTCQX market.”

The company, which has 51 employees, expects to turn a profit for the first time in 2020, according to a prospectus provided to Canadian regulators.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Boulder Prolotherapy Doctor Clark

    If you have joint pain or dysfunction, Boulder Prolotherapy is the right clinic for you. Prolotherapy treats a wide variety...
  2. The Best Car Care Services

    We rely on our cars practically every day. If your car doesn’t start, run and stop as it should, it’s...
  3. Runners Rehabilitation Care

    Boulder is home to some of the top runners in the world. Whether you are a top-performing athlete or you...
  4. How Do You Choose A Veterinary Hospital?

    How do you choose a veterinary hospital? Your pets deserve the best care you can provide, so bring them to...
  5. Unfinished Furniture In Broomfield

    Are you shopping for unfinished furniture in Broomfield? Unfinished Furniture Colorado carries real wood furniture of unparalleled value. You’ll get...