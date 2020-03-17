GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Weld County issues coronavirus emergency public health order

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Image courtesy of CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin)
The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment issued a Pandemic Health Emergency and Public Health Order on Monday.

Until April 8, when the order expires, the Public Health Order requires that people abide by social distancing recommendations to stay at least 6 feet away from each other and cancel all events of 10 people or more.

The proclamation also prohibits all events at day-care centers, child-care centers, private schools (including preschools), private day schools, community recreation centers, ice rinks, and libraries regardless of the number of attendees.

The proclamation did not preclude people from going to places of employment.

“The main reason for this declaration is we need to reduce the impact and spread of the COVID-19 virus in Weld County,” Dr. Mark Wallace, the executive director of Weld County Public Health, wrote in a statement. “This declaration will also help protect our Weld County workforce and their families.”

The declaration will also help protect high-risk populations like older adults, pregnant women, and people who are immunocompromised or with chronic health conditions, he added.

