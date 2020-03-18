Boulder County, state social service experts stress availability of resources for domestic violence, abuse victims amid outbreak

For some Boulder County residents, potentially drastic health and economic consequences may be the least alarming aspects of the extraordinary measures in place to fight the global spread of a novel coronavirus.

As many schoolchildren and workers could be cooped up at home possibly for weeks amid widespread building closures, some may feel trapped beside housemates they fear or who have a history of abuse.

Without schools or workplaces to provide reprieve from living situations that are dangerous, or rocky relationships with a parent or family member, local human service organizations are urging the public to think of the current orders for social distancing more as physical distancing, rather than social isolation, as human connections are crucial to maintain to protect vulnerable members of the community and preserve personal mental health.

“This can be a really unsafe time for people,” said Janine D’Anniballe, who earned a doctorate in counseling psychology and directs the Moving to End Sexual Assault program by Boulder-based nonprofit Mental Health Partners. “Being at their home, oftentimes they may be in higher contact with people who may or may not be good for them. It can lead to a greater feeling of not feeling safe, and that’s real.”

School closures represent a particular disruption in the flow of reports of child abuse to authorities, with 20% of calls to a statewide hotline last month coming from teachers, schools or childcare staff, and dropoffs in total reports normally when schools are out, according to Minna Castillo Cohen, director of the state’s Office of Children, Youth and Families.

“It’s really very important that our community keeps a good eye out for everyone in the community,” Castillo Cohen said. “We have lots of kids at home. We want to make sure we’re keeping eyes on them. A parent may feel like they have to go to work and not have supervision for their kids at home, that’s a great place for neighbors to step in.”

School officials are still monitoring the Safe2Tell.org reporting system, as well as checking emails, St. Vrain Valley School District spokesperson Kerri McDermid said.

“Our primary focus has first been preparing and standing up the resources to be able to implement the first week of home learning. Our team will then be working on filling in the gaps and addressing student needs and how we provide counseling services to students remotely,” Boulder Valley Schools spokesperson Carolyn Nohe said.

Experts in the county are stressing the continued availability of resources for victims of domestic violence and abuse amid the outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19, including the 24-hour hotlines of social service nonprofits in the county and the state child abuse hotline.

“Our caseworkers are skilled in working with families and children and understand the heightened need at this time,” Boulder County Housing and Human Services spokesperson Jim Williams said. “… Boulder County Housing and Human Services is working to increase a wide range of supports — food assistance, rental assistance and cash assistance — into the community during this time to help alleviate additional stresses for families and individuals. We encourage those in need to reach out to us through our online options” at bouldercounty.org/departments/housing-and-human-services/covid-19/.

Anne Tapp, executive director of Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence, which provides shelter to victims, said the organization is working with local governments on contingency plans to provide services for clients who are sick or become sick, or expand capacity if needed.

“There are a few suggestions we’re sharing with folks. One is to just assess what their own safety situation is,” Tapp said. “If they are living with someone who has been abusive, and if they know what those triggers are, pay attention to those. Identify if there are places in their home that feel safer. Make sure that they know, if there are weapons in the home, where they are stored.”

24-hour domestic violence, abuse, mental health crisis hotlines

Mental health and victim advocates have also provided tips and tricks for gaining as much of a sense of normalcy as possible as entire sectors of the economy are limited in their operations and uncertainty looms over whether more extreme public health measures could be imminent until peak contagion of the virus subsides.

While experts said it’s OK for adults to have an alcoholic beverage, or perhaps two, to take the edge of anxiety off while they feel stuck at home or are out of work, people who have struggled with substance abuse or addiction are encouraged to maintain their support networks and treatments remotely, if possible.

It is normal, though, to indulge a vice like a can of beer, a glass of wine, junk food or additional time in front of the screen, but recognizing when doing so is becoming a pattern is still important, as is ensuring the next beverage, meal or activity is a healthy one.

“Don’t beat ourselves up if we’re going to some of those less than ideal coping strategies, balance it,” D’Anniballe said. “We need our bodies and our minds to be strong right now. And I think we could be in this for a while, so we don’t want to get depleted as we go.”

Finding fun is still possible with many public gathering places shut down, Castillo Cohen said, noting the vastness of Colorado’s parks and open spaces and their ability accommodate psychical distancing, as well as the enjoyment of family contests carried out over social media, like who can build the Lego structure that will be a favorite among Facebook friends.

“It’s important we all remain hopeful despite the things we are seeing. Rest on those stories where we are seeing compassion,” Castillo Cohen said.