Boulder County to postpone all March and April jury trials due to coronavirus concerns

The 20th Judicial District is postponing all jury trials scheduled to take place before May 1 due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke issued an order Tuesday outlining the decision, along with other restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“In light of the public health risk posed by novel coronavirus and COVID-19 and the advisories and orders from the Center for Disease Control, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the local public health departments, recommending active steps to slow the spread of the disease and precautions to reduce the risk of exposure, effective immediately the courts and probation of the 20th Judicial District will maintain limited operations and focus on matters of immediate concern for public safety,” Bakke wrote.

An order issued by Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Coats on Monday called for jury trials to be suspended through the beginning of April, but Coats also wrote chief judges of individual districts “will retain the discretion” to make other rulings as long as they did not conflict with those in his order.

In light of that order, Bakke wrote that all non-ermegency hearings will be rescheduled after May 31 except for

Petitions for temporary civil protection orders and permanent protection order hearings

Petitions for temporary emergency risk protection orders and hearings on emergency risk protection orders

Setting of bond, plea agreements for incarcerated individuals and other proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants

Revocation hearings on complaints to revoke probation for an incarcerated defendant

Detention hearings for juvenile cases

Emergency and statutorily required hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other juvenile proceedings

Emergency mental health proceedings

Other proceedings deemed necessary by the chief judge to prevent a substantial risk of imminent financial hardship, or imminent risk to the health, safety or welfare of an individual or members of the community.

While the Boulder Justice Center, 1777 Sixth St., will remain open with limited operations, the Longmont Courthouse, 1035 Kimbark St., will be closed to the public through at least April 17.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said while he wished Coats’ order gave more instruction to make rulings uniform across the state, he said he was pleased with how the courts and attorneys have handled things in Boulder County.

“I am pleased that Boulder is far ahead of other jurisdictions in this regard,” Dougherty said. “We’ve received little direction, so I appreciate how proactive we’ve been here in Boulder County to keep the justice system moving forward.”

Colorado Public Defender Megan Ring said in an interview with The Denver Post that “Courthouses are extremely public settings … When you look at all the directives on social distancing, you can’t really do that in a courthouse.”

Bakke instructed those who were working in the justice center to take social distancing precautions.

Dougherty said he would also have some staff on hand to work with law enforcement to ensure public safety, work with victims and help reduce the jail population.

“Much like other functions and organizations in our community, this pandemic is going to have a significant impact on operations at the justice center,” Dougherty said. “We are actively engaged in discussions with the courts, law enforcement and the defense bar about how best to do that in a manner that preserves public safety and also honors defendants’ rights.”