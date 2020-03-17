Boulder Creek Festival still on, despite coronavirus

Despite the indefinite ban on public gatherings of 20 or more people on public lands in Boulder, the massive Boulder Creek Festival is still on, for now.

“Team Player Productions continues to closely monitor the developments of the COVID-19 outbreak and is in regular contact with State, City, and County officials,” read a statement from Jason Ornstein, president of the company which produces the three-day festival for Boulder.

“There are currently no schedule changes for the Boulder Creek Festival, however, we will continue to explore all options with a focus on public health and preparedness (and in accordance with State, City, and County actions”.

Ornstein’s statement came one day after organizers of the Bolder Boulder 10K road race announced its postponement, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boulder Creek Festival typically draws 100,000 to 150,000 to downtown Boulder’s creek area the Saturday through Monday of Memorial Day weekend. Those dates this year are May 23 to May 25.

Boulder city spokesman Patrick von Keyserling on Tuesday also said the creek festival is still scheduled to go on. City Manager Jane Brautigam signed an order Monday prohibiting gatherings of 20 or more people on publicly owned city land, in response to the virus’s spread, which now has infected 11 people in Boulder County, and attained the classification of community spread, because some of those people had not traveled outside the county.

“It is in place until further notice,” he wrote in an email. “If the order is still in place at the time, the Creek Fest would be impacted.”