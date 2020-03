Broomfield is planning a telephone town hall for residents at 7 p.m. Thursday. Residents can call 855-695-3744. They will then be given instructions on how to participate and ask questions.

Residents can also submit their phone number to be added to a call list by visiting broomfield.org/townhall or by calling 303-469-3301.

For more information on the Town Hall and other COVID-19 updates, visit BroomfieldHealth.org.