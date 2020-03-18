BVSD, Boulder County Health encouraging families to forgo playdates, sleepovers to slow coronavirus

The Boulder Valley School District continued Tuesday to urge families to practice social distancing with kids out of school, based on information from the Boulder County Health Department confirming community spread of the coronavirus.

Parents in local moms groups on Facebook are asking daily for advice on whether to visit playgrounds, cancel birthday parties or host small playdates.

Enough people also asked for guidance that Boulder Valley over the weekend began, on social media, to ask families to limit their children’s interaction with others based on recommendations from public health officials and doctors. Reports from parents in Italy, which is on lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals, also are urging parents to keep their kids and teens home.

Suggestions include avoiding playdates, sleepovers and large groups playing together outside. More solitary outdoor activities, such as bike rides, are recommended instead. Anyone who is sick, child or adult, should stay home.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notes that, while children appear to be at lower risk for the more severe symptoms caused by COVID-19, they can easily spread it to others who are at-risk.

Their recommendations include staying six feet away from others “as much as possible” and “think small” when having kids over, only a few friends at the most. A big open park is better than a small, popular playground. Remind kids to cover coughs and sneezes and wash hands often.

For teens, the suggestion is to aim for groups of 10 or fewer and avoid crowded places. Instead, teens should stick to low-contact outdoor activities, such as hiking or riding bikes, when socializing.

Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis echoed those recommendations, saying families are encouraged to stay active by spending time outdoors. Children hanging out with a friend or two is fine, she said, but larger groups should be avoided.

“By following these guidelines, we can slow the spread of the illness in our community, which will help us to ensure that the healthcare system doesn’t become overwhelmed,” Goussetis said.

She added the health department is working on guidance on outdoor playgrounds. The concern from parents is the play structures aren’t sanitized and could harbor the virus.

While complete isolation from others isn’t currently recommended, several Boulder parents say they’re self-quarantining by keeping their kids home, with no outside visitors, to try to help limit the spread of the virus and protect those most at risk. Instead, they’re turning to virtual playdates, virtual visits to museums and zoos, and lists being shared of ideas for crafts, at-home projects and educational websites.

Boulder parent Rebecca Bowring, who has a 2-year-old daughter and is working from home along with her husband, said she canceled “everything,” including her family’s spring break travel plans, birthday party attendance, playdates and her daughter’s Russian classes.

“The only person we are having contact with, apart from immediate family, is the babysitter, who is coming to help us out whenever she can because we both work full-time and are obviously struggling to be productive while at home taking care of a toddler,” she said.

Starting Friday, she said, she began self-isolating in earnest, limiting trips to public places to open outdoor spaces and the grocery store. At a farm with her daughter that’s an open space, she told her daughter not to play with other children.

“That was pretty heart-breaking,” she said. “I have explained that school is closed because people are getting sick, and we want to make sure no one else does so we aren’t going to school.”

Gabrielle Fuqua, of Boulder, said she also started social isolation on Friday. Working from home with her husband, she created a Google Sheet with a schedule for her three children — 12-year-old twins and a 9-year-old — in an effort to cut back on screen time.

Their options, along with reading and doing online work on sites like khanacademy.org, include playing in the backyard, bike rides, skateboarding and softball practice, but no visits to the park with friends.

She also set up one class a day for each child on outschooled.com, letting them choose the class. Monday, they tried a writing class and a SketchUp, or 3D drawing, class.

“So far, it worked much better than I thought,” she said.