BVSD, SVVSD provide updates on at-home learning plans

The Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts are providing updates on at-home learning in the event school closures are extended beyond spring break — a possibility that looks increasingly likely based on what’s happening locally, statewide and nationally.

The Colorado Education Association also is urging all school districts to close to protect students and staff members, noting that only about 85 of Colorado’s 178 school districts had closed as of Tuesday morning. Almost all of those that haven’t closed are small, often rural, school districts.

According to Chalkbeat Colorado, about 95% of Colorado public school students now are out for at least two weeks between closures and spring breaks. With so many students out of school, the Colorado Department of Education announced Tuesday that statewide tests are canceled this school year and the state’s accountability system is paused.

Districts are taking a range of approaches in whether to start online learning now. But, according to Chalkbeat, many — including Boulder Valley, St. Vrain Valley and Adams 12 — are waiting to see if closures are extended before transitioning to online or at-home learning.

Boulder Valley’s home learning plan starts March 30, if needed. Parents can expect to hear more information from teachers that week and would receive access to a web page that includes technology and home learning support materials.

“We fully understand we aren’t going to be able to mirror what we were doing in the regular classroom,” said Chris Brecht, Boulder Valley’s network and leadership coordinator. “But students will have meaningful instruction and engaging activities to do at home.”

While this is a week off for students, teachers have been asked to use the time to prepare for home learning if it becomes necessary, said Sam Messier, Boulder Valley area superintendent.

Instead of in-person training, the district is providing digital lessons for teachers. Each school also has a point person to answer teacher questions and provide support, she said.

Students will receive home learning activity choices focused on literacy, mathematics and teacher-designed lessons through both digital and print materials based on the students’ access to online content.

For elementary students, learning activities will focus on literacy, math and teacher-designed lessons through both digital and print materials, according to the district’s plan. Activities also have been developed for preschool students.

Middle and high school students will have online classes, with core classes and classes needed for graduation as the priority, according to the plan. It’s likely secondary teachers would offer set times for virtual office hours for students.

For secondary students, printed materials may be available on a case-by-case basis.

Messier said the goal is to limit students to a maximum average screen time of four hours a day.

Special education teachers and support staff members will coordinate with general education teachers to provide support to students with disabilities, with students continuing to receive the same supports as before via phone, videoconferencing or other mediums.

Student attendance will be recorded daily by teachers based on the activity, lesson or unit completed, according to the plan.

“We’re working quickly to provide continuity of instruction and learning for our students and make all opportunities high quality,” said Robbyn Fernandez, area superintendent. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done to date.”

Impact on Education, the foundation supporting Boulder Valley schools, recently started raising money for a critical needs fund to help the district feed students during closures and put together backpacks of school supplies to distribute to students in need if school closures are extended.

“It’s uncharted territory,” said Allison Billings, executive director of Impact on Education. “We’re trying to figure out how to support the vulnerable people in our community.”

She said the foundation has more than 2,000 empty backpacks in storage through the Crayons to Calculators school supply drive and is raising money to fill them with work-from-home supplies, from crayons to composition books.

“Students will be given the supplies they need to complete assignments,” she said.

If school closures continue, she said, the foundation also is looking to raise money to help students with learning gaps longer term, including possible afterschool or weekend tutoring.

“If schools are closed awhile, there will certainly be academic impacts,” she said. “We know there’s going to be catch-up to do at every level. We don’t want a short-term blip to become a forever deficit for students. That’s a scary thought.”

She said the critical needs fund so far has received about 200 donations totaling about $23,000. If schools reopen after spring break, that should be enough to cover critical needs. But if closures are extended for many weeks, “we know that we will need a whole lot more,” she said.

In St. Vrain, the district plans to open two community resource centers with bilingual support if schools remain closed after spring break.

The centers, which would be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., would allow families with elementary students to check out an iPad to support student learning at home and receive printed packets of learning activities and lessons.All middle and high school students already have district-issued iPads.

Families also could access WiFi to download lessons and learning materials at the resource centers.

The two centers would be located at the Learning Services Center in Longmont and Frederick High School. District officials also are working to expand WiFi access and hotspots around the district.

For parents who want to talk to a district staff person this week, the district on Tuesday added an online question form to its coronavirus information page.

In a letter sent Monday afternoon to the district’s teachers, St. Vrain officials outlined the online learning plan, saying the goal is “to support student engagement in their learning to prevent learning regression, and maintain established relationships with students and families.”

The letter also noted the district is required by the Colorado Department of Education “to demonstrate a good faith effort to meet required instructional hours and days.”

The district’s curriculum team put together online lessons and resources for students at each grade level in language arts, math, high school science and high school social studies. Social studies and science also are embedded in elementary and middle school language arts lessons.

Two weeks’ worth of lessons, with resources in English and Spanish, were developed, according to the letter. For preschool students, the district has also developed a list of hands-on learning opportunities focused on literacy and math.