Centaurus alum, former CU staffer Jeff Linder taking over at Wyoming

After reviving the University of Northern Colorado in the wake of NCAA sanctions, Centaurus graduate and former University of Colorado staff member Jeff Linder is on the move.

On Tuesday, the University of Wyoming announced that it had lured Linder from Northern Colorado to take over its men’s basketball program. The Cowboys parted ways with former coach Allen Edwards last week after four seasons.

Linder took over at Northern Colorado in the summer of 2016 in the wake of allegations of NCAA infractions against former Bears coach BJ Hill, who took over the UNC program when Greeley native Tad Boyle moved from UNC to Colorado in 2010.

Despite dealing with recruiting restrictions and scholarship reductions through the 2018-19 season, Linder quickly got the Bears’ program back on track. After going 11-18 in his first season in 2016-17, Linder authored three consecutive 20-win seasons in Greeley, including a school-record 26 wins in 2017-18.

Linder was named the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to a 21-11 mark in 2018-19. This past season, the Bears went 22-9 overall and 15-5 in the Big Sky, earning the second seed in the league tournament before it was scuttled due to the sweeping basketball cancellations out of concern of the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Overall, Linder went 80-50 in four seasons at UNC, including a 48-28 mark in the Big Sky. Linder graduated from Centaurus High School and played for former CU standout Bob Hofman at Western State. He began his collegiate coaching career as the director of basketball operations at CU in 2000-01 under former coach Ricardo Patton.