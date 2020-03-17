Colorado cancels all K-12 state testing for remainder of school year due to coronavirus

End-of-the-year K-12 school testing is canceled in Colorado for the remainder of the academic year as dozens of school districts across the state have shuttered in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Department of Education announced Tuesday.

“With the extraordinary actions we are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it’s clear that we need to press pause on our CMAS tests this year,” Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said. “Students and educators need to feel a sense of stability and normalcy before state tests can be administered and produce valid results. This also means we plan to pause our school and district state accountability system as it relates to state assessments for a year.”

The state’s education department is working with The College Board to come up with potential solutions for the PSAT and SAT, which impact scholarship and college entrance for Colorado students.

“I’m a big fan of accountability and transparency in public education, but we will simply have to forgo incredibly useful data on student achievement for a year to help contain the virus,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. “Right now, students, families and educators need to be focused on doing everything they can to keep families safe and stable. It is clear that COVID-19 will put extraordinary stress on our education system for the coming weeks and months. In order to ensure our schools and educators are able to spend as much time as possible on online instruction in a difficult situation, I support the decision to pause assessments and school accountability for this year only.”

The state education department compiled resources for information related to the new coronavirus on its website, cde.state.co.us/safeschools.

