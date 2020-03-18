Coronavirus keeps some U.S. Senate candidates off the ballot, they say

After weeks of uncertainty and difficulty brought about by coronavirus, Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate ran into a crucial signature-gathering deadline Tuesday with varying success.

Lorena Garcia turned in more than the necessary 10,500 signatures, but the secretary of state’s office must see whether she has enough valid ones to join John Hickenlooper and, in all likelihood, Andrew Romanoff on the Democratic primary ballot. Two other candidates turned in fewer than the required number of signatures.

“We didn’t make it, and we would have if it was not for coronavirus,” said Michelle Ferrigno Warren, who said she collected about 9,000 signatures.

She intends to ask a Denver District Court judge to either place her on the ballot or delay the deadline by a week. The coronavirus outbreak made voters reluctant to open doors or pick up pens and left some campaign volunteers electing to self-quarantine rather than canvass.

Candidates for U.S. Senate, the most closely watched race in Colorado this year, have two routes to the June 30 ballot. They can either turn in 1,500 valid signatures from each of the state’s seven congressional districts, or earn 30% of support at a mid-April state assembly following a weeks-long caucusing process.

Five candidates — four Democrats and one Republican — have taken the signature-gathering route. The Democrats are Garcia, Hickenlooper, Ferrigno Warren and Diana Bray. The Republican is Margot Dupre, a long-shot primary challenger to incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner who did not turn in signatures by Tuesday’s deadline.

“We turned in 13,824 signatures,” Garcia said Tuesday. “I’m feeling pretty good about it. We’re just going to have to see, but I feel pretty good about it.”

“We kept telling people, don’t feel like you have to and if you don’t want to collect anymore, we completely understand,” she said of her campaign volunteers, two of whom stopped petitioning in order to self-quarantine. “But people were just so committed and took the necessary precautions.”

Hickenlooper turned in signatures Feb. 19 and received word Monday that he’d qualified for the ballot. Garcia likely won’t know until April.

Bray, who stopped most of her signature-gathering two weeks ago, dropped off signatures Monday but acknowledged she did not have the 10,500 needed. She believes the state should switch to ranked-choice voting with a ballot of nine Democratic candidates June 30.

“When you only have seven or eight weeks to collect, two weeks’ time at the very end is significant,” Bray said.

Romanoff, who came out on top in the caucuses, said Tuesday that courts and legislators should change existing laws to help his signature-gathering primary opponents due to the unprecedented coronavirus.