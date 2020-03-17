CU Boulder cancels spring commencement due to coronavirus

Thousands of University of Colorado Boulder seniors will not walk in their commencement ceremony in May.

In a letter to campus Tuesday, CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano announced that the May 7 commencement ceremony is canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. College, school and department-based recognition ceremonies are also canceled.

DiStefano cited “unprecedented” restrictions on large gatherings, travel bans and the early date of ceremonies in his announcement.

Campus leaders are already looking at virtual options to celebrate graduation, DiStefano said.

“We deeply regret the cancellation of our in-person celebration of our graduates and their achievements, and we thank you once again for your understanding, patience and citizenship during this challenging time that requires all of us to apply flexibility and creativity in a variety of new ways as a community,” he said.

Senior Bella Shelby heard about other universities canceling commencement and started an online petition Monday to ask CU Boulder to reschedule the ceremony instead of canceling. Less than 24 hours later, the university announced the cancellation.

Shelby’s petition had nearly 2,500 signatures late Tuesday.

“I felt maybe it could make a difference and I couldn’t think of a better way to communicate to the university,” she said. “Everything is closed and no one is in their office, so I guess the best way to communicate with them is virtually.”

Hearing that her graduation ceremony was cancelled was devastating, Shelby said. She’s reached out to the Board of Regents, DiStefano, system President Mark Kennedy and campus leaders to ask that the ceremony be rescheduled rather than canceled but has not heard back.

“I would still want to walk regardless of when it was, even if it was in August, December or next spring,” she said. “It’s such a big life accomplishment, I think a lot of people would set time aside to make it happen. I know that I would.”

Senior Regan Brooks said she saw the announcement when it was posted on the university’s commencement website before DiStefano’s letter was sent out. She was in a group chats with other seniors who were panicking about the website and wondering if it was real.

“It’s definitely disheartening to have something we’ve been working toward for four years get pulled out from under us,” Brooks said. “I know a lot of people including myself are first generation college students, and there are a lot of feelings of anger because they went right for cancellation.”

Brooks said she’s watched older friends get ready for graduation at Folsom Field and wanted to have the same experience, even if it’s not in May.

“I’ve put thousands of hours into my degree and it’s something I’ve been dreaming of for the fours years I’ve lived in Boulder,” she said. “I would tell (campus leaders) to consider the amount of people who are first generation graduates and how big of a moment this is for them and their families.”

Senior Valeria Fugate said she understands the reason for not having the ceremony in May, but she hopes CU Boulder will consider rescheduling it instead.

“We understand it on the logical level of keeping everyone safe and healthy, but this is our graduation, a momentous part of our lives that marks the end of a chapter and we don’t even get to celebrate it,” she said. “I’m hoping I get more than a piece of paper and a ceremony on the computer.”