Denver’s annual 4/20 cannabis festival canceled due to coronavirus

Denver’s signature festival that celebrates the stoner holiday of April 20 has been canceled.

Organizers of the FlyHi 420 Festival attributed the cancellation Monday to the outbreak of coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory illness it causes. The free event was slated to take place at Civic Center in downtown Denver with a headlining performance by rapper Lil John.

“There are no immediate plans to reschedule as this virus continues to circulate,” organizers said, just five days after confirming to The Know that the show would go on.

The FlyHi 420 Festival is one of many events that have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus.

As people prepared over the weekend to hunker down in their homes, they cleared out grocery stores of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, rice and other food items. Dispensaries, however, said they were stocked full of cannabis and prepared to serve customers.

Click here for news and information on coronavirus and how it’s affecting Colorado.

