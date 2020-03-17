GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Latest News

High of 52 with a chance of rain today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 50s today with a slight chance of rain.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 52 and an overnight low of 35, with a slight chance of rain.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 36, with a 70% chance of rain.

Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 42 and an overnight low of 20, with a 90% chance of rain and snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 33 and an overnight low of 19, with a 40% chance of rain and snow after 11 p.m.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

