High of 52 with a chance of rain today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 50s today with a slight chance of rain.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 52 and an overnight low of 35, with a slight chance of rain.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 36, with a 70% chance of rain.
Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 42 and an overnight low of 20, with a 90% chance of rain and snow.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 33 and an overnight low of 19, with a 40% chance of rain and snow after 11 p.m.
