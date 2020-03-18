Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley bemoans effects of business loss on those ‘living paycheck to paycheck’

Even before governments’ latest crackdown on gatherings, Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley was bemoaning the impact that some self-imposed isolation was having on local businesses and their employees.

Reductions in local businesses’ customers’ visits — and the layoffs or furloughs that might result — could hurt those businesses’ employees who already are “living paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “What happens (when those workers) can’t eat, when they can’t pay their rent?”

Speaking Tuesday about a Facebook post he had made earlier in the week, Bagley said: “Not everyone has the luxury of working at home.”

Bagley said that he particularly questioned people’s decisions to stay at home rather than continuing to patronize businesses — as long as those people aren’t showing any symptoms of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. That is, he said, if they aren’t in one of the categories of being at high risk for serious results if they were to become exposed; if they stay the recommended safe distances away from others; and if they practice frequent hand washing and avoidance of touching their faces.

The mayor said he could understand some of those precautions, and practices them himself.

“If I were over 65, I would self-isolate,” said Bagley, who’s 47.

But he suggested there’s a conflict in the advice people are getting, between “how to protect people from the virus” and “how to protect people from fear.”

Owners and employees of local businesses also “need food, shelter, clothing and medical attention” that they may not be able to afford if otherwise low-risk categories of residents isolate themselves, the mayor argued.

“I am against self-isolation,” he said. “Social distancing, yes. Social isolation, no.”

In a Sunday night posting on his personal Facebook page, Bagley said: “As mayor, I’m catching (flak) for not encouraging citizens of my town to quarantine themselves. Let me repost what I shared on a critic’s post:

“‘By advocating social “isolation” rather than distancing, many are concentrating on one cause of illness without thinking through all the consequences,” Bagley wrote.

“Pharmacies and grocery stores do not operate independent of everything else we do. Moreover, they are not the only necessities we require.”

“For example, ‘necessities’ include Home Depot to fix a water heater or broken furnace. That’s a necessity. In fact, you require a doctors office for a dislocated shoulder? Necessity. Restaurant for those who can’t cook? Necessity. Clothing store when a parka is lost and a snow storm is coming? Necessity. Woman filing a restraining order because her douchebag husband is beating her in quarantine? That’s right, necessity. You lock yourself out of your house and you need a locksmith? Necessity. You break an arm and climb in the car but have no gas so go to the service station? Necessity. Your home burns down and you need a hotel? Necessity. Your hotel room needs cleaning but they need to go buy supplies? Necessity. … Your toilet breaks and the sewer won’t flush so you need a plumber? Necessity. You are thinking about killing your kids because you and they have been locked up for days and need a board game? Necessity.”

“People think I’m being a jerk about it,” Bagley said Tuesday. “My concern is if this goes on through June and July, and if we stop all commerce and lock ourselves up in our homes, I can’t imagine what will happen.”

He acknowledged, however, that even as Longmont’s top elected city official, there’s little he can formally do to get people to return to shopping and visiting their doctors, dentists and lawyers.

“I kind of feel like the die has been cast. The wheels are off the wagon, at this point,” he said.

Bagley and his fellow Longmont City Council members were to gather Tuesday night in a closed-to-the-public meeting — closed because of the risk that they, a few city staffers and whatever members of the public who might otherwise show up in person might expose each other or be exposed to the coronavirus.

However, Longmont has encouraged people to submit their comments to Council in advance of its meetings from now on.

One of the items on Tuesday night’s agenda is the Council’s ratification of a local emergency that Longmont City Manager Harold Dominguez issued on Monday.