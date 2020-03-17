GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Motorists asked to avoid area where gas leak reported in north Broomfield

By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
Xcel Energy crews and North Metro Fire Rescue District on Tuesday morning responded to a natural gas line leak near 170th Avenue and Huron Street.

Huron is closed between Colo. 7 and 160th Avenue, according to a tweet from the fire department. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes until the line is repaired.

Sara Farris, spokeswoman for North Metro Fire, said repairs were expected to be complete shortly after 10 a.m. and the road should reopen soon after.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the area.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
