Nederland, Allenspark transfer stations limiting operations, not charging

The Nederland and Allenspark waste transfer stations are limiting their operations to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from Boulder County.

The stations will operate during normal hours, but will only collect household trash in bags, recycling and, in Nederland, compost.

“As usual, no commercial and construction waste will be accepted,” the release read. “No pickup truck-beds and no trailers of waste will be accepted at this time due to the limited operations. Please take these materials directly to area landfills or other outlets.”

The waste transfer stations will also not be charging to drop off household trash, recycling and compost. By not accepting currency, the county hopes to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.