Pondering the Pint: Purpose Brewing captures Beer Geek Crown

On Feb. 21, Frezi and Peter Bouckaert, owners of Purpose Brewing & Cellars in Fort Collins, received the 2020 Dr. James Matoon Brewing Business Recognition Award during the Rocky Mountain Micro-Brewing Symposium. Far from being merely a pin on a map for the couple, who were long-time innovators of the barrel-aged programs at New Belgium Brewing Company, the award recognizes their contributions to the domestic art of barrel-brewed beer.

Before setting out in 2017 to create a boutique brewery — Purpose Brewing — around chasing ever-revolving inoculated barrels, Peter developed the Felix and Oscar cultures at the heart the New Belgium La Folie series and sour beer fleet. The Bouckaerts know how each barrel — its char, history and single-celled residents — truly is an “ingredient” in beer.

The Matoon award is named for Dr. James “Jim” Matoon, who founded the Center for Biotechnology & Bioinformatics at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in 1978 to serve as a catalyst in the commercial development of biotechnology and biomedical technology. Matoon is recognized for leveraging the center as a platform to advance innovations in microbiology and yeast management practices that allowed the Colorado brewing industry to bloom in the 1990s.

In addition to being an advocate for Colorado brewers with tenure at a state research institution, Matoon’s research contributed to development of efficient hybrid yeast strains and identified triggers to achieve peak attenuation when brewing at altitude.

Matoon also applied his scientific acumen to refine and teach practical brewing science techniques across the state, building a body of knowledge in the local brewing community on microbiological factors that influence commercial brewing. Core to his passion was the conviction that knowledge shared makes the community better.

Aptly so then, the Dr. James Matoon Brewing Business Recognition Award is presented each year to an individual or company whose business acumen, inspiration, enthusiasm and support contribute to Colorado, the state of craft beer, brewpub and craft brewing. The award can be seen as the “beer geekiest” of the “beer geek” awards, recognizing those who live, breathe, sleep and die for perfecting and advancing the art of beer, and in 2020, it also recognized a lifetime of work exploring barrel-brewing practices.

Understanding how Peter Bouckaert’s career embodies the virtues of this award, one must only consider he has worked in wood as long as he has worked in beer. The first decade of his career occurred in the belly of Brewery Rodenbach in Roeselare, Belgium, a brewery known for barrel-aged sour beers, including award-winning Flemish reds. At the brewery’s heart are cellars of large (25 bbl./875 gallon), oak foeders holding maturing sour ales.

Walking amid those seasoned barrels left Peter with a dream he later brought to fruition in the middle two decades of his career with the “foeder forest” he grew at New Belgium. In 2016, Peter applied the barrel culture knowledge he gained along the way in collaboration with Dick Cantwell in their co-authored book, “Wood and Beer: A Brewer’s Guide.”

In interviews about barrel-brewing practices and philosophies, Peter suggests it is as much an art as it is a science, comparing his role to that of a chef. But successful commercial brewing in barrels requires analytical, chemistry and microbiological monitoring — beyond just the standard boil and fermentation steps — to assure the consistency and quality of each batch.

At Purpose Brewing that monitoring has become routine, albeit one Peter approaches in a more artisanal form, relying on his and Frezi’s noses. For Peter, this also means brewing one barrel at a time, tapping one barrel at a time, and conducting regular sensory evaluations from knock out through tapping.

The Bouckaerts embrace the sour beer maturation process through copious records and written observations, so everybody knows exactly what they should get when a beer is sampled and when it is ready to serve — “it’s supposed to look like this,” “taste like this,” as well as what it cannot taste like.

At Purpose Brewing, Peter offers not only unique barrel-aged beers, he readily shares his anecdotes, education and decision-making skills on when and how to make right calls. In intimate sensory exploration sessions for consumers and fellow brewers, he displays this passion and inspires experimentation. These contributions to the state of the art is the very essence of the Matoon award, and Colorado is privileged to have such an accomplished brewmaster and barrel scientist in resident. Now the Bouckaerts have a plaque to hang on the wall to showcase their legacy, too.