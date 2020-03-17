Scant local physicians’ services in mountains a Boulder County coronavirus pandemic concern

Boulder County’s mountain towns have long struggled with a shortage of medical care available without having to make the trip downhill to cities such as Boulder or Longmont, and the current coronavirus pandemic has done nothing to ease the usual anxieties around that issue.

For a number of years, the only doctor between Estes Park and Idaho Springs has been Dr. Michael Camarata, based at Columbine Family Care in downtown Nederland.

His practice is currently not taking any new patients, and is only seeing established patients or their family members. Many of his clients are on Medicare or Medicaid. Camarata could not be reached for comment Tuesday. But a staffer at the clinic said “a crisis has been brewing” in terms of available local medical services even before the rise of the pandemic, which has now struck 183 Coloradans, and 11 in Boulder County, where it has now been declared to have reached community spread status, meaning it has affected those who have not traveled outside the county.

At a time when the United States is battling a global pandemic, local communities have declared disaster emergencies, and Boulder County now faces the reality of community spread — positive tests for COVID-19 among those who have not traveled outside the county — that fact is unsettling to those who live in the high country.

“I don’t know of any other doctors in the region. I don’t believe there are any in Black Hawk, or Central City,” said Nederland Mayor Kristopher Larsen.

“It is something we have been working on, trying to bring an additional doctor or a clinic up here, without any luck. We have been talking to the rural health organizations about whether there is any support for that, but that has all been sidelined right now.”

‘Big enough to need them’

Roughly 1,500 people live in Nederland, with about 7,500 people dwelling in the general area of the town about 17 miles west of Boulder. Larsen believes a majority of those people go to Boulder or other communities below the foothills for their primary care. Others, he said, likely take part in virtual medical consultations, via the telephone or online.

That is something that he thinks will be more heavily utilized during this time when many are isolating or even quarantined, and is “going to grow in importance” in the days and weeks ahead.

As to why the Nederland area finds itself in this situation, Larsen said, “It’s difficult, just because we’re small enough that we don’t have the critical mass to support it. We even had a pharmacy a few years ago, but it went out of business.

“We’re just small enough to not be able to support those resources. But we’re big enough to need them.”

Larsen said he had already been reaching out to Clinica Family Health, and working with local landlords and large real estate holders to see if something could be worked out to alleviate the situation, but that such efforts were in the “very, very early stages.”

Jamestown Mayor Ken Lenarcic said he knew of no other nearby high country doctors, other than Camarata.

“To my knowledge most of the people go down to Boulder,” he said. He and his wife, he said, often utilize the “tele-doctor” option.

“It depends on the situation with an individual, and some of that is based upon insurance policies,” Lenarcic said. “I think most people are used to going to clinics rather than a doctor’s office. But I can’t speak for the entire 250 people of the community of Jamestown.”

He said everyone in his community is healthy that he knows of, at least in terms of COVD-19.

“At this point we have nobody testing positive. We shut down our public buildings, and we are practicing social isolation and social distancing,” he said.

Asked if that came more naturally to people who have chosen a more rural lifestyle, Lenarcic said, “No, they are not good at it. The Jamestown Mercantile has shut down. So basically, we’re at home because there is no place to go.”

‘Maybe out of a house’

Larsen released a statement late Monday to the Nederland community addressing the wide range of concerns mountain residents are now facing.

“We have a strong network of non-profits and county and town staff who are weaving a safety net to help Peak-to-Peak residents who are being hurt economically by the closures,” it said.

“The Nederland Food Pantry, the EFAA Mountain Resource Liaison, and the Nederland Area Seniors are actively responding to needs, and the Peak to Peak Housing and Human Services Alliance is making sure all human service agencies are in communication and our locals are getting the best, most up-to-date information on benefits and assistance.”

Dennis Whalen, who chairs the board of directors for the Nederland Food Pantry, said he had not heard yet of people unable to get needed medical attention, but said he has seen an increase in the number of people seeking nutrition assistance, and expected “a much larger increase” in coming weeks.

“Food is part of it,” he said of the impacts, “and the other part is a lot of restaurants are either closing, or they’re having to lay off people. So a lot of people are out of work or unable to make their mortgages, and will be out of work and maybe out of a house.”

Resources for people in the Nederland area economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic:

Families and individuals under 60: Kristi Venditti, EFAA Mountain Resource Liaison, kristi@efaa.org or 720-422-7813. Leave a message if voicemail picks up.

Anyone over 60: Colleen Sinclair, Boulder County Area Agency on Aging; csinclair@bouldercounty.org or 303-258-3068. Both Kristi and Colleen can route callers to appropriate resources.

For those in Gilpin County, Senior Meals of Wheels are being delivered Monday through Friday. Call 303-515-4292 to sign up. Gilpin Food Bank is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday with a drive-thru system. County offices are closed, but call 303-582-5444 to sign up for state services, or go to Colorado.gov/peak.

Source: Nederland Mayor Kristopher Larsen