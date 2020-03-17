Vail Resorts to keep all but 3 resorts closed for the season due to coronavirus

Vail Resorts announced the end of ski season for its North American operations on Tuesday, closing all but three resorts until the start of the 2020/21 season.

Aspen Snowmass also said it would not reopen Buttermilk, Aspen Times reported, bringing the number of Colorado mountains that are shut down for the season because of COVID-19 to nine.

The Vail announcement covers Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte. Loveland, Sunlight, Monarch and Telluride previously announced they would not reopen after the one-week suspension of operations ordered by Gov. Jared Polis.

There could be one exception on the Vail list, though. Because Breckenridge’s high elevation allows for skiing as late as Memorial Day — its previously scheduled closing date — Breckenridge might get a reprieve.

“The company will consider reopening Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia in late April/early May, dependent on the situation with COVID-19 as well as weather conditions,” Vail Resorts said Tuesday in a news release.

Lodging properties owned by Vail Resorts will close on Friday. Epic Mountain Express, the company transportation service that runs shuttles between resorts and Denver International Airport, will operate through Wednesday but then shut down until further notice.

“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” Vail Resorts chief executive Rob Katz said in the release. “While it is incredibly disappointing for our Company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward.”

Vail said guests will be eligible for refunds and credits on pre-purchased lift tickets, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals, using online forms that will be available sometime Tuesday on the company’s resort websites.

