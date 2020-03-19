Boulder ballot initiative petitioning efforts scuttled amid outbreak

A crucial democratic process to put potential new laws before voters has been disrupted in Boulder and Colorado by the coronavirus outbreak, but City Council could step in to bring proposed measures to this fall’s ballot.

Or it could not.

Council on Monday briefly discussed what its options are to provide flexibility to advocates who are working to get decisions on two respective measures in the November election, and it turns out there may not be any aside from Council itself voting to put the initiatives before electors.

State law requires a petitioner to be present for the collection of signatures, and with public health guidelines currently discouraging people from being out and about and gathering, or even standing nearby each other, signature collectors are out of luck, especially with the cancellation and postponement of local spring and summer festivals at which they planned to be present with clipboards.

Plus, city officials have confirmed the voter-approved online municipal petitioning system currently in development will not be ready to use for this year’s election.

The Boulder City Clerk’s Office has certified two petitions for circulation among voters, with each requiring more than 3,300 signatures from registered city voters to make the ballot. One, if put on the ballot and passed into law, would mandate a city fund be created to provide legal representation to renters facing eviction court matters, while the other, put forward by a separate party, would end the city’s effort to establish a municipal electric utility.

Patrick Murphy, the advocate behind the latter effort, is worried the initiatives will receive unequal treatment should Council decide to take matters into its own hands and set criteria for how much support a petition gained prior to the outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19, which can be deadly and has led to unprecedented government action to limit and shut down business activity and public gatherings across the country to slow the outbreak.

Few, if any, recent issues in Boulder have gained as much attention or generated the amount of controversy as the municipal utility project, as the debate over whether the city should pursue it goes back nearly decade, and perhaps longer in some political circles.

Council on Monday hinted petitions could still be put on the ballot with a majority vote of elected officials if, by summertime signature gathering deadlines, one or more had gained enough traction to show a likelihood of being approved for the ballot if the outbreak hadn’t scuttled normal American life. But officials have not yet decided whether that will be the case, or discussed criteria for how much support would be required for such a decision.

“We’re left without a chance,” Murphy said.

He has started gathering informal support for the initiative to end the municipal utility project in hopes Council could consider it a sign of what could have been without the virus. He is doing so through an online petition that can be accessed through his initiative’s website, endthemuni.org by clicking the “Petition” button at the top right of the home page. He acknowledged the inherent issues with the lack of formality behind the reorganized effort, with no ability to verify support gathered through the online platform comes from voters registered in the city, or even in Colorado or the United States.

Meagan Arango, an advocate behind the No Eviction Without Representation group’s initiative, is also hoping for Council action on the effort’s behalf, claiming that the group is about halfway to its signature target since its collecting began in January.

“That would obviously be the most elegant solution for us,” Arango said, noting the current discrepancy between indigent criminal court defendants being provided counsel and the lack of such resources for civil court cases “… The outcomes can be just as devastating and life-altering in civil court.”

Eviction court processes have been suspended amend the virus outbreak, along with other nonessential court operations; ongoing court operations can be viewed at bit.ly/2UlCbVF. Details on the eviction counsel initiative are available at NEWRBoulder.com.

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates said Council in the future should consider asking voters to amend the charter to allow officials to provide flexibility on signature-gathering deadlines for potential ballot measures, which could allow for the democratic process to continue following emergencies.

“When we get online petitioning in place, which won’t be ready for this ballot cycle, many of these challenges will go away,” Yates said.

Some residents have decried the process officials have taken to move forward with online petitioning since voters approved the new process in 2018; it should be ready to use in the 2021 election cycle, officials said, and Boulder with the 2018 election became the first city in the nation to allow voters to endorse petitions online, according to the city website.