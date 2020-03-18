GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Community Health employee tests positive for coronavirus

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A Boulder Community Health employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a health care system spokesman confirmed late Wednesday.

BCH spokesman Rich Sheehan stated in an email that due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, BCH would not be able to provide many details on the employee infected with COVID-19.

“Due to federal HIPAA regulations and our respect for patient privacy, we will not release any additional information about this employee,” Sheehan wrote in an email.

The employee has not been at BCH since being confirmed to have the virus, according to Sheehan. That employee is now self-quarantined. Sheehan could not confirm whether that person works at the system’s Foothills Hospital.

“BCH is informing individuals who had contact with this employee of the situation and providing information to help them monitor their own health and take appropriate action if they need further evaluation,” Sheehan added.

The BCH employee is one of the 13 Boulder County people confirmed as having tested positive for COVID-19 as of late Wednesday, Sheehan said.

BCH is the second largest employer in the city of Boulder, according to the health care system’s website. Roughly 430 physicians are affiliated with BCH.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
