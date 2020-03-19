In trading for DT Jurrell Casey, Broncos take advantage of Tennessee Titans’ desperation

Sometimes, the most low-risk trades are executed with teams who are semi-desperate.

Enter the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans were looking to shed salary after signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill and using the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry.

The Broncos were looking to reboot their defensive line.

Following a week of discussions, the Broncos agreed to send one of their three seventh-round picks (No. 237) to Tennessee for five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

The Titans received more than $10 million in cap relief.

The Broncos hope they received a dominant player in the realm of Geno Atkins or Gerald McCoy.

“Casey’s awesome,” an NFL assistant said in a text message to The Denver Post. “I mean, you have nightmares having to play him. Quick like a cat, but strong.”

Casey carries an $11.8 million salary cap number this year according to Over The Cap. That number swells to $12.2 million and $13.8 million in 2021-22, but the Broncos can cut Casey after this year and absorb no dead money. Thus, the low-risk nature of the move.

Because Casey, 30, has not taken a physical exam, the Broncos could not officially announce the trade, the same reason why they could not discuss the acquisitions of right guard Graham Glasgow and backup quarterback Jeff Driskel.

But including the arrival of cornerback A.J. Bouye, the Broncos finished the first day of the free agency/trading period by adding three starters (Bouye, Casey and Glasgow) and still owning five picks in the draft’s first three rounds.

Moving forward, the Broncos are expected to release quarterback Joe Flacco (possibly by week’s end) and continue probing the market for cornerback and defensive line depth additions.

Before general manager John Elway and coach Vic Fangio can analyze his game, Casey’s production can do the talking.

*Durability: Casey has missed only five of a possible 149 regular season/playoff games, starting 142 of 144 games. He has played at least 64.2% of the Titans’ defensive snaps in the last eight years.

*Productivity: Since entering the league in 2011, Casey’s 51 sacks are fourth-most among defensive tackles, behind Atkins (72 1/2), the Rams’ Aaron Donald (72) and McCoy (55 1/2). He has seven consecutive years of at least five sacks and had 2 1/2 in last year’s playoffs.

*Leadership: Casey was a five-time defensive captain for the Titans.

The Broncos will return nose tackle Mike Purcell and defensive ends DeMarcus Walker and Dre’Mont Jones. That trio will be anchored by Casey, who drew praise from three NFL assistant coaches.

“We were bummed when we saw Denver got him,” a second NFL assistant said. “Good get. Good upgrade.”

Said a third NFL assistant: “Casey is explosive, powerful, good with his hands and very intelligent.”

The second assistant said Casey may not be as much of a force as earlier in his career, but can still cause problems.

“In the past, his speed and strength were always match-up issues,” the assistant said. “We never wanted to leave a guard or center alone on him in protection — we would slide to him. This past year, he wasn’t our biggest concern on their defense, but he’s still good even if he wasn’t as dominant. He was still better than what we had at guard.”

That’s the new dilemma for Broncos’ opponents moving forward: Double-team Casey at the risk of freeing up outside linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb for 1-on-1s? Taking advantage of that as well as Casey’s interior pass-rush ability should help the Broncos increase from last year’s interception total of 10 (tied for 25th).

Casey’s arrival makes it more likely the Broncos will move on from free agent defensive ends Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris, who remain on the market.