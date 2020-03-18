GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Coal Creek Meals on Wheels extends services…

News
Boulder Area news

Coal Creek Meals on Wheels extends services during coronavirus outbreak

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Coal Creek Meals on Wheels, the chapter of the nonprofit serving east Boulder County, has opened its services to anyone who needs a meal, regardless of age, during the coronavirus outbreak and resulting shutdowns.

According to Lark Rambo, the executive director of the nonprofit, Coal Creek Meals on Wheels will deliver to families who rely on school lunches and anyone unable to work due to furloughs, layoffs or shutdowns.

She added the nonprofit has the capacity to deliver 300 meals per day, and currently delivers more than 150 daily.

Coal Creek Meals on Wheels also has “an overabundance of volunteers,” according to Rambo. The Boulder branch has also seen an increase in volunteers recently as people have been unable to work due to shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus.

For more information on how to donate to, volunteer for or receive meals from Coal Creek Meals on Wheels, visit coalcreekmow.org.

John Marinelli

