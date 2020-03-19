GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Avalanche might have been exposed to coronavirus in San Jose

Colorado defeated San Jose 4-3 on March 8, the night after Ottawa downed the Sharks 2-1 in overtime. During both games, Santa Clara County was considered a coronavirus "hot spot" and the county recommended that residents avoid large gatherings

DENVER, CO – FEBRUARY 26: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at the Pepsi Center February 26, 2020. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)
By | mchambers@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A member of the Ottawa Senators became the first NHL player to test positive for the new coronavirus late Tuesday. That could become a deep concern for the Avalanche, which moved into the visiting locker room at SAP Center in San Jose a day after the Senators played the Sharks.

Colorado defeated San Jose 4-3 on March 8, the night after Ottawa downed the Sharks 2-1 in overtime. During both games, Santa Clara County was considered a coronavirus “hot spot” and the county recommended that residents avoid large gatherings.

On March 9, a day after the Avalanche played the Sharks, the county issued a cancellation of mass gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

An Avs spokesman directed The Post to the NHL, and Gary Meagher, the league’s vice president of communications, wrote in an email that the “league approach is to test individuals who are symptomatic.”

Mike Chambers | Avalanche and General Assignment Reporter

Mike Chambers covers the Colorado Avalanche and the University of Denver hockey team for The Denver Post.
