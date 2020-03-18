Longmont’s OUR Center to reduce food service hours due to volunteer shortage

Longmont’s OUR Center announced Wednesday that starting Monday, it will reduce hours for daily to-go lunches and weekday grocery pick-up due to a shortage of volunteers.

According to a news release from the nonprofit, lunches will now be served through a drive-thru system from noon to 1 p.m. every day.

Groceries will be handed out through a drive-thru system from 9 a.m. to noon every weekday except for Tuesday, when they’ll be handed out from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

“Participants are eligible to come for groceries once (a) week to supplement their food needs and their budget,” the release read.

The release also stated that resource specialists will continue to be available by phone at 303-772-5529 every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Changes to our food distribution schedule have become necessary due to our decrease in volunteer support as we deal with the coronavirus crisis,” the release stated.

The nonprofit had previously closed its clothing bank, though those in immediate need can still call the nonprofit’s main number and speak to a resource specialist. The nonprofit also switched to a to-go model for their food services last week.

Marc Cowell said that the OUR Center is taking volunteers, though they are doing their due diligence and using caution due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“We’re asking everyone just to call our main line and talk to Julie (Lupien), Julie’s our volunteer director and she will have a conversation with them and if there’s no, or minimal, risk just based upon the discussion, we will definitely welcome volunteers to come and help us out,” he said.

For more information on donating and volunteer opportunities, visit ourcenter.org.