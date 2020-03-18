GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Crescent buys additional office space in…

News
Business

Crescent buys additional office space in Flatiron Park in Boulder

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Crescent Real Estate LLC, a commercial property investor and development firm that owns much of the Flatiron Park business park in Boulder, recently purchased another building in the park.

The firm, which owns about two dozen Flatiron Park office buildings that total nearly 1 million square feet, bought the 60,000-square-foot building at 5777 Central Ave. for $16.25 million. Crescent used the entity GPIF 5777 Flatiron LLC for the purchase.

The seller of the 25-year-old office space, known as the Lakeshore Building, was BMC Properties LLC, an affiliate of Chrisman Commercial in Louisville.

Crescent is planning a redevelopment effort at Flatiron Park. Representatives met with Boulder’s Planning Board in late 2019 to review plans to demolish two aging office buildings at 2400 and 2450 Central Ave. and replace them with new offices.

The 5777 Central Ave. acquisition is unrelated to plans at 2400 and 2450 Central Ave., Ben Molk, Crescent vice president of investments, said in an email. The 5777 Central Ave. deal is Crescent “just reaffirming our commitment to east Boulder.”

Representatives with Chrisman did not respond to requests for comment.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Fresh, Healthy And Creative Catering

    We’re relying more on takeout these days, but you still have to watch what you eat. Make the healthy and...
  2. Don King Landscaping

    Do your spring home plans include new landscaping? This year, transform your outdoor space with Don King Landscaping, Boulder County’s...
  3. It’s Like A Spring Fashion Show

    Finally, it’s spring! Come in to Barbara & Company for a spring fashion show featuring collections from Black Label, Johnny...
  4. Schroth Scoliosis Treatment

    Scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine that causes pain and can limit activity, affects many children and adults. Avanti...
  5. Tips for the Easiest Condo Move Ever

    Okay, so the title’s a little misleading. If you’ve ever moved anywhere before, you know full well that it’s far...