CU system seeks extension to comply with court order

University of Colorado system leaders are requesting a two-week extension to comply with a court order to give the Daily Camera the names and application materials of six candidates for system president.

The motion was filed in Denver District Court on Tuesday. CU system attorneys requested the extension so that they can discuss the case with the Board of Regents, which meets next on April 2-3.

The Camera did not oppose the motion.

On March 6, Denver District Court Judge A. Bruce Jones ruled that the Board of Regents violated the Colorado Open Records Act when they refused to release a list of candidates and their application materials to the Camera.

Jones’ ruling gave CU 21 days to comply with the order. The motion would extend that deadline to April 10.