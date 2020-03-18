Chamber live streaming Erie candidate forum Wednesday

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Erie mayoral and trustee candidates running in the April 7 municipal election are, top row, from left, mayoral candidates Jennifer Carroll, Barry Luginbill and Christiaan van Woudenberg, and trustee candidate BRyon Bednar. Middle row, from left, trustee candidates Brandon Bell, Ari Harrison, Dan Hoback and James Lee. Bottom row, from left, Sara Loflin, Jim Luthi, Todd Sargent and Andrew Sawusch.(Courtesy photos)
The League of Women Voters of Boulder County and Erie Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday will hold a live stream candidate forum for trustee and mayoral candidates. The forum will be streamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

The forum, originally scheduled for March 12 at Vista Ridge Academy was canceled as the outbreak of the new coronavirus closed facilities and put the kibosh on large public gatherings and.

There are 12 candidates running in the April 7 mail-ballot municipal election — nine for three Board of Trustees seats and three candidates for mayor.

The public is invited to submit a question for the candidates by 5 p.m. Wednesday. To submit a question, visit the Chamber’s website at bit.ly/3da2x5t.

For those unable to watch on Facebook, the link will be made available on the League’s website.

