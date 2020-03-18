GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Fort Collins pot shop voluntarily closes amid coronavirus crisis

Fort Collins pot shop voluntarily closes amid coronavirus crisis

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
Cannabis consumers who shop at Organic Alternatives in Fort Collins must now find an alternative dispensary to frequent.

The pot shot at 346 E. Mountain Ave. announced on its website, social-media accounts and on a recorded message on its voice-mail system that it would be closed indefinitely in an effort to keep clients and workers away from coronavirus exposure.

“As a long standing business in this community, we feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to help stop the spread of this virus. We have made the difficult decision to close our doors, based on the diverse number of patrons that we see everyday from all over the world,” Organic Alternatives sales and marketing director Maka Kala’i wrote in a blog post on the dispensaries site.

While Gov. Polis has ordered bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses to close, retail cannabis stores can remain open as of Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado’s Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division is still operating. However, office lobbies did close Wednesday.

“We stand by taking the approach that the most socially responsible step is to shut our doors until our community has the ability to effectively test and either confirm or deny that it is safe for us to interact without the social distancing guidelines,” Organic Alternatives’ blog post said.

Lucas High

