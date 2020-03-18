High of 63 with a chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s today before a storm moves in to the area on Thursday.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 36, with a 90% chance of rain.
Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 37 and an overnight low of 22, with 1 to 3 inches of snow.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 36 and an overnight low of 23, with a 50% chance of rain and snow.
