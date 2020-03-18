Kaiser Permanente closes 21 of its Colorado clinics, puts off non-emergency surgeries due to coronavirus

Kaiser Permanente announced this week that it will close 21 of its Colorado clinics starting Monday in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Any scheduled surgeries and procedures that aren’t urgent will be deferred until a later date. It’s not clear how far in the future that might be.

The health system said it needed to free up space and equipment for “critically ill” patients, and is reducing in-person visits to prevent patients with the new coronavirus from infecting others.

“Whether you’re healthy or not, the best thing you can do today is avoid crowds or gatherings of any size,” the system said in a statement.

Kaiser Permanente will keep 10 clinics open for specialty care, obstetrics, lab tests, medical imaging, behavioral health and pharmacy services. The open clinics are Acero, Arapahoe, Aurora Centrepoint, Franklin, Lakewood, Lone Tree, Loveland, Parkside, Rock Creek and Skyline.

Urgent care will be available at the Aurora Centrepoint, Lakewood and Lone Tree clinics from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. The Westminster clinic will only have pharmacy services.

All other Kaiser Permanente offices in Colorado will be closed to the public. They include:

Baseline Medical Offices

Briargate Medical Offices

Brighton Medical Offices

Castle Rock Medical Offices

East Denver Medical Offices

Englewood Medical Offices

Fort Collins Medical Offices

Greeley Medical Offices

Hidden Lake Medical Offices

Highline Behavioral Health Center

Highlands Ranch Medical Offices

Ken Caryl Medical Offices

Longmont Medical Offices

Midtown Medical Office Building

Parker Medical Offices

Pueblo North Medical Offices

Ridgeline Behavioral Health Center

Smoky Hill Medical Offices

Southwest Medical Offices

Spring Creek Medical Offices

Wheat Ridge Medical Offices

If your clinic isn’t open, you can schedule a phone or video visit, or see if you can get rescheduled at an open office. For help with appointments, call 303-338-4545 or visit kp.org.

Some other medical offices are beginning to restrict procedures to try to stop the new virus. Metropolitan Dental Clinic in Denver canceled patients’ scheduled cleanings and reported it would only see patients for urgent needs, such as severe tooth pain, swelling, uncontrolled mouth bleeding or a broken tooth.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on coronavirus in Colorado.