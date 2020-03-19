Lack of donations raises concerns for blood supplies

With society self-quarantining, blood banks throughout the state have reported a drastic reduction in the number of donations and raised concerns about available blood supplies as the health system prepares for the worst of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, in response to the looming shortage, the UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers urged healthy members of the public to donate blood whenever they can.

“It is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives, so we need to stay ahead of this,” Kaitlin Zobel, the recruiter for blood centers in Northern Colorado, wrote in a statement. “So many people are wondering how they can help others who are being affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and giving blood is a great way to make a difference. An hour of one person’s time could save up to two lives.”

Stephen Cobb, vice president and physician executive for Centura Health’s Denver Metro Group, noted that while blood supplies typically drop during this time of year because cold and flu season keep some regular donors from being able to come in, an additional decline in donations related to coronavirus is starting to hit.

“This time of year is fairly common to run low, so we’re always attentive to the blood supply,” he said. “But with the COVID-19 pandemic we’re a little more concerned. So I think you’ll be seeing more blood drives soon.”

Donations of all blood types are needed. Appointments can be scheduled at Garth Englund blood donor centers at 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave. in Loveland or 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins.

On request, the Garth Englund Blood Centers can also set up mobile blood donation sites at places of work. Interested donors should call 970-680-8053 to schedulean appointment or request a mobile donation site.

“As fewer people go out we’re seeing fewer donations and have had a number cancellations for our mobile sites, so there is a lot of availability” said Mira Roselles, a donor site phlebotomist at the Garth Englund Blood Centers. “The mobile sites are really nice and we can do the interviews and donations right there.”

All blood donated through UCHealth’s Garth Englund Blood Donation Centers stays local. It helps patients at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Greeley Hospital, Greeley Emergency and Surgery Center, Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont and Estes Park Health.

UCHealth is also hosting a mobile blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 outside UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital, 1750 E. Ken Pratt Blvd.

Appointments for blood donations can also be made at Vitalant — which helps provide blood to Boulder Community Health and Centura Health, of which Longmont United Hospital is a member — on 3113 28th St. in Boulder, and BioLife Plasma Services on 478 S. Martin St. in Longmont.

To donate blood, a person must be at least 18 years old (or 17 with a parent’s permission) and show photo identification. New donors must weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health. Prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors also should eat a good meal before their appointment and drink plenty of water the day before and day of the drive. Whole blood donations take 30 to 40 minutes.

The blood centers are also in need of new platelet and plasma donors. Platelet donations take anywhere from 90 to 120 minutes, but can only be done onsite at the Garth Englund Blood Centers in Loveland or Fort Collins.

“Platelets and plasma are always in high demand, and can be especially effective when it comes to fighting off different infections,” Roselles said. “The need for blood is always there.”