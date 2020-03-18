GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Lafayette declares local disaster emergency in response to coronavirus

Lafayette City Council on Tuesday night adopted a declaration of local disaster emergency in response to the new coronavirus.

The action is in response to the “imminent threat” and widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is in line with recommendations from the Boulder Office of Emergency Management and Boulder County Public Health.

“This declaration continues the city’s swift, strategic and coordinated efforts to protect our residents’ health, safety and welfare, and ensures the ongoing continuity of government,” Mayor Jamie Harkins said in a statement. “It also places Lafayette in a position to access local, state and federal resources that will assist to address community needs and those of our most vulnerable populations.”

The declaration authorizes the city administrator to coordinate with internal and external partners, and directs city staff to address the impacts of the local disaster emergency.

City officials closed city facilities on Friday, and closed City Hall on Monday afternoon.

The city will continue to provide essential services including public safety, water utilities and general operations.

