Longmont advises residents about city…

Longmont advises residents about city services’ availability during coronavirus pandemic

The City of Longmont branding approved conceptual design. (City of Longmont / Courtesy image)
By | Longmont Times-Call
Longmont residents and businesses with questions about the availability of city services in the midst of facility closings and event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic may find some answers on a new city government web page.

That website — “How to Access City Services During Facility Closures Due to Covid19” — can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/umtw256.

It covers such topics as the availability and current status of: Longmont city government’s building, code enforcement and planning services; utilities and public works; parks, sports fields, playgrounds, golf courses, trails and recreation programs; municipal courts; senior services; museum; public library; housing programs; and programs for children, youth and families.

People consulting the website are told, for example, that Longmont’s Public Works and Natural Resources Department Public Works and Natural Resources “has established a continuity of operations plan that ensures all essential services are provided to the community. These include: sanitation services — trash, recycling and compost collection; safe and reliable drinking water; wastewater processing; and street services to maintain mobility throughout the community, including snow and ice control.”

Utility customers are told that even though they cannot pay their utility bills in person while city buildings are closed to public access, they can pay them online, if possible — but that “in order to help Longmont’s residents care for themselves and their families, the City will not disconnect a customer’s utility services until further notice.”

People can also subscribe to Longmont’s E-notification system to get emails about the city’s latest COVID-19 news announcements, at tinyurl.com/w68jh75.

