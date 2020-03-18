GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

One dead, two hospitalized after head-on crash in Boulder County

A Boulder County sheriffs deputy directs northbound U.S. 287 traffic onto Vermilion Road on March 18, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
One person is dead and two others have been taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Boulder County this morning.

Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the crash happened on U.S. 287 near Yellowstone Road at 9:48 a.m. today.

Cutler said one person, a 50-year-old man, was declared dead on scene, while a 38-year-old woman was taken to Longmont United Hospital and a 1-year-old child was taken to Children’s Hospital, both with serious injuries.

The identity of the man has not yet been released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

Cutler said investigators believe the male driver was at fault in the crash, but do not yet know what may have led to it.

U.S. 287 was closed in both directions between Yellowstone and Vermilion roads, but was reopened just after 1 p.m.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
