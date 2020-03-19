GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Nederland Doctor Helping Sick and Testing for COVID-19

  • Dr. Michael Camarata performs a COVID-19 test on Aiden Cleveland, 14, on Wednesday at Columbine Family Care in Nederland. Cleveland was feeling sick and wanted the test as a precaution. (Jeremy Papasso / Staff Photographer)

  • Dr. Michael Camarata performs a checkup on Aiden Cleveland, 14, as his mother Stephanie Bowyer watches on Wednesday at Columbine Family Care in Nederland. (Jeremy Papasso / Staff Photographer)

  • The COVID-19 test from a patient is stored in a freezer before being shipped off for testing Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Columbine Family Care in Nederland, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Aiden Cleveland, 14, left, his mother Stephanie Bowyer and Dr. Michael Camarata walk out of an exam room after administering a COVID-19 test on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Columbine Family Care in Nederland, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Dr. Michael Camarata talks with Stephanie Bowyer after administering a COVID-19 test on her son on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Columbine Family Care in Nederland, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Precautionary signs are displayed at the main entrance of the Columbine Family Care on Wednesday in Nederland. (Jeremy Papasso / Staff Photographer)

  • Dr. Michael Camarata talks with Stephanie Bowyer after giving her son a COVID-19 test on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Columbine Family Care in Nederland, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Dr. Michael Camarata checks the blood pressure of his patient Rosanne Reid, of Gilpin County, during an appointment on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Columbine Family Care in Nederland, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Dr. Michael Camarata performs a COVID-19 test on Aiden Cleveland,14, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Columbine Family Care in Nederland, Colo. Cleveland was feeling sick and wanted the test as a precaution. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By Jeremy Papasso
Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
