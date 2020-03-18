GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Polis asks SBA to distribute emergency loans

News
Business

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration Tuesday requesting disaster declarations and emergency loans for Colorado businesses hit by the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The letter requests low-interest emergency loans of up to $2 million be made available in Alamosa, Baca, Denver, Eagle, El Paso, Gunnison, Jefferson, Larimer, La Plata, Las Animas, Lincoln, Logan, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Routt and San Miguel County, along with the Southern Ute and Mountain Ute tribal nations.

Boulder and Weld counties were not listed on the letter despite both having declared public health emergencies and a combined novel coronavirus caseload of 10 confirmed cases and one fatality.

Jill McGranahan, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, said all of the state’s  64 counties would be eligible for the loans upon the SBA’s declaration. The 15 counties were listed because they had examples of immediate economic harm, a procedural requirement for a federal declaration.

The SBA emergency loans are designed to support small and medium-sized businesses during times of acute economic hardship, particularly if they do not have access to private-sector credit. President Donald Trump last week moved $50 billion to the SBA in an effort to keep small business with limited access to private sector credit afloat.

Ten other states have already received disaster declarations from the SBA.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

