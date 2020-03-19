GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

SVVSD extends local disaster emergency…

SVVSD extends local disaster emergency declaration to access funding

Decision doesn't affect school closures

The St. Vrain Valley school board on Wednesday approved extending a local disaster emergency declaration to allow the district to access local emergency funds and federal and state assistance to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Don Haddad previously signed a local disaster emergency declaration effective from March 14 to 21. The extension is for 42 days, through May 2.

Haddad said the declaration is a formality to ensure the district can apply for assistance, if necessary, and doesn’t affect school closures. Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that all in-person learning at public and private schools will be suspended through April 17, extending St. Vrain Valley’s current closure beyond March 27.

