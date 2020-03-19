SVVSD extends local disaster emergency declaration to access funding

The St. Vrain Valley school board on Wednesday approved extending a local disaster emergency declaration to allow the district to access local emergency funds and federal and state assistance to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Don Haddad previously signed a local disaster emergency declaration effective from March 14 to 21. The extension is for 42 days, through May 2.

Haddad said the declaration is a formality to ensure the district can apply for assistance, if necessary, and doesn’t affect school closures. Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that all in-person learning at public and private schools will be suspended through April 17, extending St. Vrain Valley’s current closure beyond March 27.