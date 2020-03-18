GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Waterton Canyon closes to outdoor recreation…

Lifestyles
Outdoors

Waterton Canyon closes to outdoor recreation due to coronavirus outbreak

The area is popular for fishing, running, biking and other outdoor activities

MORRISON, CO– AUGUST 1, 2010– David Scott, left, rides behind his son, Christian Scott, 10, on the Waterton Canyon trail Sunday, August 1, 2010. The two live nearby and don’t want it to close, “I want it to stay open because I like coming up here and riding my bike,” said Christian. The trail was full with dozens of joggers, hikers, and cyclists enjoying the route for one last Sunday before its closure. Denver Water announced that they will be closing the Canyon from Aug. 2-Dec. 3, 2010 and then again from Feb. 28, 2011-Dec. 31, 2011. Photo by Leah Millis, The Denver Post
Waterton Canyon, a popular recreation area for fishing, running, biking, horseback riding and wildlife viewing, has been closed to the public by Denver Water because of the coronavirus.

The recreation area begins near Chatfield Reservoir and extends 6.5 miles up a canyon to the Strontia Springs Dam on a dirt road beside the South Platte River.

“Waterton Canyon is a popular recreation destination and we recognize the closure will create inconveniences,” Denver Water recreation manager Brandon Ransom said in a news release Wednesday. “Closing the canyon will help ensure employee and public safety.”

This closure follows the governor’s Sunday announcement that he would enforce a week-long, statewide ban on downhill skiing. Statewide and local gathering bans are in place across the state.

