Waterton Canyon closes to outdoor recreation due to coronavirus outbreak

Waterton Canyon, a popular recreation area for fishing, running, biking, horseback riding and wildlife viewing, has been closed to the public by Denver Water because of the coronavirus.

The recreation area begins near Chatfield Reservoir and extends 6.5 miles up a canyon to the Strontia Springs Dam on a dirt road beside the South Platte River.

“Waterton Canyon is a popular recreation destination and we recognize the closure will create inconveniences,” Denver Water recreation manager Brandon Ransom said in a news release Wednesday. “Closing the canyon will help ensure employee and public safety.”

This closure follows the governor’s Sunday announcement that he would enforce a week-long, statewide ban on downhill skiing. Statewide and local gathering bans are in place across the state.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.