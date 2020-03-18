Weld County Commissioners declare disaster emergency for coronavirus

The Weld County Board of Commissioners signed a declaration of disaster emergency on Wednesday morning to ensure that any federal assistance made available in response to COVID-19 is accessible to its business community and county residents.

According to a county news release, its leaders are taking advantage of the amended Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act with this declaration. The amended act allows residents and businesses in counties with a disaster declaration in place that suffer economic injury as a result of COVID-19 to qualify for federal disaster assistance, or to be eligible to apply for Small Business Association Economic Injury Disaster Loans because of a Small Business Administration disaster declaration.

“Typically, when a county declares a disaster emergency, it’s because local resources are no longer able to manage the emergency effectively,” Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman said in a statement. “While our local government resources are not at that point, the health pandemic has created an extremely difficult economic situation for the public. This declaration is being made for our residents and business owners.”

While information regarding future financial federal assistance for individuals and businesses is still coming in, business owners with questions and concerns can contact Upstate Colorado at upstatecolorado.org/ or the Small Business Development Center at eastcoloradosbdc.com/.