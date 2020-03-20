Boulder County businesses hope for change to state liquor laws during coronavirus restrictions

Some Boulder County restaurants and liquor stores are hoping the state will be willing to bend some of its rules surrounding alcohol delivery and takeout in an effort to help businesses survive restrictions put in place due to the new coronavirus.

On March 16, Gov. Jared Polis ordered bars, restaurants and other large gathering places across Colorado to close for the next 30 days in an aggressive new push to slow the spread of the highly contagious disease.

The move has forced restaurants that have not simply closed their doors to resort to either delivery or takeout. But Boulder liquor license attorney Mike Laszlo said the laws surrounding alcohol make getting booze-to-go a much dicier situation.

“Statewide, restaurants are never allowed to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption,” Laszlo said. “The one exception is restaurants can allow customers to take a bottle of wine that was opened during the course of the meal and started on the premise.”

For many restaurants, Laszlo said the loss of money from alcohol sales could be a death blow for businesses already struggling under the weight of the new restrictions.

“If a place is selling a $12 entree, and then a $40 bottle of wine, they need to be selling the alcohol,” Laszlo said. “That’s a huge part of the business.”

Rafael Garcia, the general manager at Coma Mexican Grill in Boulder, said their restaurant has been open for less than a year but saw an increase in sales once they were able to obtain their liquor license two months ago. But with the dine-in restrictions, Garcia said they have seen business slow to a crawl.

“It’s a bad situation for everybody,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the people who have come by have asked about the ability to take home alcohol or even have a beer while they wait for their takeout.

“There was a lady who asked, ‘Can I get a Bloody Mary to go?’” Garcia said. “They want a nice meal and alcohol to go along with that, and I wish we could do that.”

With few orders, Garcia said making the most out of each one and being able to offer alcohol would be helpful.

“Every dollar that we get, it will help a lot,” Garcia said. “If we had alcohol, maybe it would help.”

Laszlo said liquor stores, while not part of the restrictions, will likely see fewer people going out to shop. While the laws surrounding liquor stores are not quite as strict, the law does not allow them to deliver in a vehicle not owned by the store and the store cannot make more than 50% of its profits through delivery.

“It becomes a real issue,” Laszlo said. “In a situation like we have right now, nobody is going out and it is not safe to go out, and we want to encourage liquor stores to deliver, but they are concerned about violating the law by conducting the majority of their business by delivery.”

Laszlo said he has sent a note to the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division asking for some of the rules to be temporarily lifted or altered to help businesses through this period, which Laszlo said would probably have to come from an executive order by Polis.

“It’s an unprecedented situation, so an unprecedented response is what we’re looking for,” Laszlo said. “You cannot just destroy an industry when there may be a pathway to help them.”

Laszlo noted other states have relaxed rules on alcohol delivery amid the coronavirus outbreak. New York, for instance, is allowing restaurants to deliver alcohol as long as food is ordered with it.

“I would love for our folks to do the same thing here in Colorado,” Laszlo said. “It would throw a lifeline to these folks in Colorado who are largely going to go out of business. It’s a real shame.”

Laszlo said he has already been in people at the state about the different possible paths, but the unique scenario the coronavirus has presented officials with a complicated issue to work through.

“Frankly, the ideas that were being discussed and that were floating around, you would never hear them in another scenario,” Laszlo said. “Ideas that would have been absurd 10 days ago are now making a lot of sense

In the meantime, some businesses are wondering if landlords should also pitch in by lowering or halting rent.

Garcia said they have had to furlough workers, and might have to close their doors completely if the revenue from delivery doesn’t cover utilities before factoring in rent.

“I sent an email to my landlord,” Garcia said. “Right now I have nothing, and my rent is due in 10 days. We’re trying to stay strong, we’re trying to keep the business going.”

Aaron Uhl, the owner of Uhl’s Brewing Company in Boulder, also said landlords should consider rent relief.

“They honestly should, if they are looking out for their clients,” he said. “With everything being shut down, it’s gonna put a squeeze on everyone.”

Uhl’s Brewing moved into the space only recently vacated by Wild Woods Brewing, and the taproom’s grand opening was only two days before Polis’ order.

“The outpouring we had at our grand opening was phenomenal,” Uhl said. “I was practically in tears.”

Now, less than a week later, Uhl was on the road in driving snow trying to deliver some of his beer. Uhl found a Golden-based company called Codi Manufacturing that has been helping small breweries with free canning, and has been distributing his beer even with the taproom closed except for pickups.

“It’s the only real way to expose people to what I can do with beer right now,” Uhl said.

While taprooms will lose in-person business, Laszlo notes breweries at least can offer beer to go, whether they can and bottle or fill crowlers and growlers. So Uhl said he thinks the fate of breweries will largely be determined by how the economy at large fares in the coming weeks.

“If people have to pay their rent and then choose between milk and beer, the necessities will always come first,” Uhl said. “It’s hard to say, but I think whatever happens to the economy will dictate what happens to us.”

And that, Laszlo said, is another reason Colorado should consider temporarily altering its liquor laws.

“It would be great for the businesses, allow them to make revenue and continue to employ Boulder County residents during this time,” Laszlo said.