Boulder leads way on allowing medical marijuana deliveries with Native Roots license

Boulder’s Native Roots announced Thursday it is the first medical marijuana business in the state to be allowed to deliver cannabis products to people in their homes.

The ability for medical marijuana deliveries to patients 21 and older was granted by a state law approved last year, and sponsored by Boulder County Rep. Jonathan Singer, along with Rep. Alex Valdez and Sens. Vicki Marble and Julie Gonzales.

“We wrote this bill to ensure that patients could get safe access to their medicine when they are not able or well enough to pick it up themselves,” Singer, who is also a candidate for Boulder County Commissioner, stated in Native Roots news release.

Boulder is the first jurisdiction to allow retailers to deliver medical marijuana, the release said.

“The state rightly prioritized the medical patient community for cannabis delivery, many of whom suffer from illness, pain and mobility issues,” Native Roots Director of Public Affairs Shannon Fender stated in the release. “Boulder was incredibly forward thinking when it passed legislation years ago permitting delivery to medical patients. With permission from both municipal and state regulators, we are excited to begin the first-ever legal cannabis delivery service in Colorado out of The Dandelion, our medical-only dispensary in Boulder.”

Deliveries in the city are legal during normal business hours, the release said. The only other jurisdiction currently opted in to cannabis delivery is Superior, the release said, which has no licensed marijuana retailers but permits residential drop offs.

The Boulder Chamber cheered the city’s and state’s moves to make delivery legal.

“The Chamber is excited that Boulder is leading the way on regulation for cannabis delivery,” Boulder Chamber Director of Public Affairs Andrea Meneghel stated in the release. “Native Roots has been an upstanding member not only of the cannabis industry, but of the Boulder business community at large. We look forward to what this means for how our businesses strive to serve the patient community and as other jurisdictions begin policy conversations on cannabis delivery services.”

Native Roots is planning to start its delivery program in late March. New patients who sign up with The Dandelion will receive discounts on marijuana flower ounces or half-ounces, or credits that can be used toward other products, and all new and existing Dandelion patients will be eligible for free delivery for a limited time.

Local businesses also will be able to apply to have areas become adult lounges and cafes that give patrons the option to consume marijuana legally as allowed by another state law passed last year. Boulder officials said earlier this year that will be a discussion taken up by the newly created advisory board to City Council when it is seated in the coming weeks and begins meeting following the current coronavirus outbreak.

City board and commission meetings have been suspended amid the spread of the virus.

Boulder won’t be the first to approve so-called pot tasting rooms. Glendale last month looked set to beat the home of the Buffs on that marijuana industry milestone, with a planned opening of The Joint beside the Smokin Gun Apothecary on April 20, according to the Denver Post.