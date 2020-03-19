Broomfield businesses adapt amid coronavirus challenges

Social distancing is keeping some people home and out of stores. Restaurants are only offering take-out and delivery by order of Gov. Jared Polis. Grocery stores are limiting hours and holding special senior shopping times. Theaters and gyms are closed. Events are canceled.

The new coronavirus pandemic is impacting businesses in Broomfield and beyond, prompting changes in hours, staffing and services. Meanwhile, the Broomfield Chamber and city government are vowing to seek ways to lessen the blow.

In a letter to residents, Mayor Patrick Quinn said public health will remain Broomfield’s chief focus.

Businesses of all sizes are taking steps to ensure the health and safety of their customers and employees, he said, and many business leaders have reached out to public agencies and medical advisors to learn more about the complex situation.

Quinn praised businesses making for difficult decisions on hours, openings and other interruptions, and stated “putting customers’ and employees’ health first is the right decision, and demonstrates … a ‘we before me’ value.”

During the coming days and weeks, Broomfield “looks forward” to working with civic and business leaders for ways to “soften the economic impacts” businesses, employees and customers, Quinn stated.

Among those efforts, Quinn said in an email, is the launch of a new website for business outreach, engagement and resources, broomfield.org/COVIDEconomicSupport, and collaboration with the Workforce Center.

“Additionally, we will be advertising a new social media contest which will encourage residents to promote how they are supporting Broomfield businesses for a chance to win recreation center passes and 1st Bank Center tickets,” Quinn said in his email. “Think an instagram post of a take out box from a Broomfield restaurant. And finally, I’m really looking forward to a grassroots effort for residents to thank Broomfield businesses and employees who remain open and working (grocery stores, banks, pharmacies), more to come on that.”

In light of the 30-day suspension of dine-in services at restaurants and bars that took effective Tuesday, the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce launched a new Facebook group, called Broomfield-Area Business Strong.

Pat Monacelli, director of membership and marketing for the Chamber, said the group is open to businesses and individuals who want to get notifications from local businesses.

The idea started with the Chamber wanting to put something on it’s website about bars and restaurants closing, Monacelli said, but that quickly changed as it became clear the impact went well beyond that industry. Local retailers, dentists, real estate agents and chiropractic offices are sharing their stories, photos and videos on the page. Businesses are posting promo codes for sales and promotions and hours and locations.

“It’s been a tool for our local businesses to let folks know ‘we’re still here and this is what we’re doing at this time,’” Monacelli said. “It’s open to Chamber members and non-members. In the spirit of community, we need to make services available to everyone for our best chance to help local businesses.”

“Still here” is Infinitus Pizza PIE in Broomfield, as well as its Wheat Rige location. But Broomfield resident Peter Crouse, who co-owns iPie with his daughter Katherine Crouse, said locations at the Auraria Campus and the University of Colorado Boulder have closed. The store at CU had been underpeforming prior to the university suspending classes and asking students to move home, Crouse said.

The Tivoli location had stronger sales Crouse said, and brings in more than 40% of the company’s total revenue.

All but one of the six full-time workers at the closed locations have transferred to another iPie store, he said. Part-time workers were laid off.

The other two stores immediately pivoted and are trying something they’ve never done — delivery.

“For nine years and four months people have been begging iPie to do two things — add a 16-inch pie and deliver,” Crouse said. “We added 16-inch pizzas two months ago and we’ve been delivering since Tuesday. COVID-19 pushed us over the edge of our brick-and-mortar model to what our customers wanted to do all along.”

Staff and cooks 18 and older with cars were asked to become drivers.

Also now delivering is Wag n’ Wash Natural Pet Food and Grooming. The Broomfield store is still open for walk-in customers and has seen a 50% increase in business, largely from people stocking up on pet food and trying to keep pets groomed, owner Mike Schreiber said.

“It’s because no one knows what’s going to happen,” he said. “People don’t know what kind of shut down this is going to be and they want to make sure dogs are clean and fed.”

The business is offering free delivery of pet supplies to people who can’t, or are afraid to, leave their homes. So far not many people have taken advantage of the service, which began Saturday.

The main reason to offer deliveries is out of concern for those in high risk populations, such as 60 and older and those with existing health concerns, Schreiber said.

“It was a no-brainer,” Schreiber said. “We thought ‘lets get in touch with these people or at least let them know we’ll deliver.’”

Elsewhere around town, FlatIron Crossing mall remains open, but the food court has been removed and restaurant hours are limited.

Local breweries Rails End Beer Co., 4 Noses Brewing Co. and Wonderland Brewing Co. have closed their taprooms, but are still offering “to-go” beer purchases.

Wonderland said is in the process of implementing an online ordering system.

Tips on supporting local businesses

The Broomfield Chamber of Commerce offered these tips to support local businesses impacted by the new coronavirus outbreak:

Buy gift cards

Tip service workers

Keep up memberships and subscriptions

Buy items now for future pickup

Schedule services now for things that can be done after threat abates

Shop local stores online

Comment and share on small-business social media posts