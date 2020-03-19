GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broomfield hotel offers $70 daily rate for families displaced during coronavirus outbreak

By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
Towneplace Suites by Marriott in Interlocken is offering a monthly rate of $1,800 a month, or $70 day to families that have been displaced because of the coronavirus, according to a Thursday update to Broomfield City Council.

Broomfield’s February median two-bedroom rent was $1,745, according to Apartment List’s rent report.

Broomfield Health and Human Services is working with Broomfield FISH to assist displaced families, according to the Council update, but it was not clear how many families have been displaced or for what reasons.

Towneplace, at 480 Flatiron Blvd., can be reachedat 303-466-2200.

 

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
