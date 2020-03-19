Broomfield shuts down warming centers, prioritizes vouchers in response to coronavirus

All three of Broomfield’s homeless warming center sites — the Salvation Army, Broomfield United Methodist Church and Holy Comforter Episcopal Church — have closed to the public in response to the coronavirus outbreak, leaving no overnight options for the homeless in Broomfield.

The warming centers are a fairly new option in the city after being approved in January by City Council.

The Refuge church and Broomfield FISH are coordinating how to provide hotel vouchers from a designated fund the nonprofits started this winter in partnership with the city and its Emergency Management Division. Martton Dormish, minister of community outreach at The Refuge, said there’s about $7,000 in the fund now, most from a handful of churches that contributed 1% of their budgets, but he anticipates that money will be used up soon.

Dormish, FISH, city staff and the Broomfield Police Department worked together to ensure anyone who needs a warm, safe place to stay both during the snowstorm Thursday and beyond was covered with a voucher.

As of Thursday morning Dormish said they anticipated providing vouchers to about a dozen families and individuals.