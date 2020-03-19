CU Buffs add to football staff

Colorado has added two members to its football staff.

Reggie Moore, a former receivers coach at UCLA, has been hired as director of quality control for offense, while Donovan Williams is the first graduate assistant hired by new Buffs’ head coach Karl Dorrell.

Moore spent last season as an assistant coach at Cypress Christian School in Houston and his career has included coaching stops at Prairie View A&M, UCLA and North Dakota State, as well as one year as a graduate assistant at Washington.

Moore, a Houston native, also has strong connections to Dorrell, Buffs’ tight ends coach Taylor Embree and former CU head coach Rick Neuheisel.

Like Dorrell, Moore played receiver at UCLA. Dorrell played with the Bruins from 1982-86, while Moore was with them from 1987-90, catching 92 passes for 1,483 yards and 10 touchdowns. Neuheisel was on the UCLA staff, first as quarterbacks coach and then as receivers coach, during Moore’s career with the Bruins. When Moore was a sophomore in 1988, he was coached by Dorrell, who worked as a graduate assistant that season.

After graduating from UCLA, Moore played three years in the NFL with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams and several years in the Canadian Football League. A multi-sport athlete growing up, he was also a 44th-round draft pick of baseball’s Texas Rangers in 1990. His father, Zeke Moore, played for the Houston Oilers from 1967-78 and was a two-time Pro Bowler.

Following his playing career, he got into coaching in the high school ranks, while also working as a fire fighter and paramedic with the Houston Fire Department for several years.

Moore was hired as a graduate assistant at Washington in 2003 and spent the summer of 2004 as a coaching intern with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Moore then coached receivers for four years (2004-07) at North Dakota State before returning to UCLA.

In January of 2008, a month after Dorrell was fired as Bruins head coach, Moore was hired by Neuheisel to coach the receivers. He spent three years on the UCLA staff, where his top receiver was Embree, who was recently hired as the Buffs’ tight ends coach. Under Moore’s tutelage, Embree caught 117 passes for 1,548 yards in those three seasons.

Moore’s most recent stop in college coaching came at Prairie View A&M, where he coached receivers from 2015-17. He has also worked as an athlete trainer and faith-based mentor, as well as creating a gear and apparel company.

Williams comes to CU from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Tex., where he worked the last two seasons as a graduate assistant, helping with running backs.

Williams will work with the Buffs’ offensive line and be reunited with his college coach, Mitch Rodrigue. Recently hired as the Buffs’ offensive line coach, Rodrigue spent seven seasons (2011-17) coaching the line at Louisiana. For two of those seasons (2014-15), Williams was a starter at guard for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Prior to his two seasons at Louisiana, Williams was a first-team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference performer at Blinn College. He also earned all-district and academic honors at Madison High School, where he participate in three sports: football, basketball and track.

After college, Williams had brief playing stints with the NFL’s Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, as well as in arena football.